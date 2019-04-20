Ariana Grande Is Allegedly Too Busy To Think About Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale

Ariana Grande is far too busy to be thinking about what her former fiance, Pete Davidson, is doing and who he is dating.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ariana Grande is in the middle of a huge tour, and her music is more popular with fans than ever. In addition, the “7 Rings” singer recently took the stage at Coachella, where she sang with beloved boy band, ‘NSync, much to the delight of her fans.

Although Grande is currently single, sources claim that the singer has no time to stress over Davidson’s new relationship with girlfriend, Kate Beckinsale, because she’s doing her own thing. Ariana and Pete began dating last spring. They were together for only weeks before the Saturday Night Live star popped the question, and the singer said yes.

The pair quickly became one of the most buzzed-about couples in Hollywood. However, their relationship didn’t last long. They called off their engagement in October 2018, just weeks after Grande’s former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, was found dead of a drug overdose.

Ariana and Mac had dated for two years before calling it quits. The singer quickly moved on to Pete following the end of the relationship but revealed that she continues to struggle with Miller’s death to this day.

Recently, Ariana Grande explained that it was very hard for her to perform her songs, which remind her of all of the trauma she’s been through in recent years, including the Manchester bombing, Mac Miller’s death, and her break up with Pete Davidson.

Although the singer insists that making the music helps to heal her emotional wounds, performing it can be like “hell” for her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana Grande recently spoke out about the issues that have hurt her recently and revealed that she’s still healing from them, thanking her fans for supporting her along the way.

“mmmmk… about to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as f–k in my feelings. and getting my period so…. this is probably gonna be too much, but i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships I’ve made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y’all),” Grande wrote via her Instagram, adding a black and white selfie.

Fans can see more of Ariana Grande’s life journey by following the singer on Instagram.