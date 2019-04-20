‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 22: Neil’s Death Brings Tragedy To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 22 through 26 show that in the midst of an incredible opening night for Society, residents of Genoa City learn that Neil Winters has died. As the week progresses, the Winters family welcomes home Malcolm and prepares to bury Neil.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) celebrates the opening night of her new restaurant, Society, according to She Knows Soaps. Plenty of things went wrong leading up to the big night, but once it opened, the evening and the new eatery ended up being a huge success.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) learns of deception at Jabot. According to The Inquisitr, Jack is stunned when he sees Ted promoting Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) new fragrance, Jack of Hearts. It looks like Jack will need a new receptionist and many viewers think that means that Judith Chapman will bring Gloria back to Genoa City. He and Ashley continue to spar during Abby’s big night.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a stunning admission. He has lied about where he’s been, and both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know that he’s been in Las Vegas. Now, Nikki has Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) helping her figure out what her husband is doing, but Victor may make the revelation himself before Rey gets the chance to start his new job.

After wondering where Neil (Kristoff St. John) is, Devon (Bryton James) goes home to look for him after Lily (Christel Khalil) tells him that he went to relax after bringing her back to home following her release from prison. When Devon checks on his dad, he discovers that Neil has died.

When Devon returns to Society to tell Lily what he found, the news of Neil Winters’ sudden death rocks Genoa City. The community gathers around the Winters family and begins grieving for the well-loved member of their community.

Later, Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) arrives at Devon’s penthouse following the death of his brother. Devon welcomes his uncle inside with a wordless hug. It’s a tragedy that’s brought them together again, and they’ll help each other through the memorial.

Family and friends gather to remember Neil Winters including, Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), Lily Winters Ashby, Sofia Dupree Winters (Julia Pace Mitchell), and Leslie Michaelson (Angell Conwell). Meanwhile, Kristoff St. John’s co-star in Roots, Stan Shaw, will guest star as the reverend for Neil’s funeral.