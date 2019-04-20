‘RHOA’ Season 12 Cast Rumors: Kenya Moore Reportedly Back On Full Time

Kenya is back in, and one cast member is out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta rumor mill is brewing, and it looks like a famous pot-stirrer is returning to the show. According to Atlanta pop culture news website, Straight From the A, Kenya Moore is reportedly returning to RHOA for Season 12. That’s right, the former Miss USA is twirling her way back to Bravo. An Atlanta Housewives fan account on Twitter also reported on the news of Kenya regaining her peach as the women reportedly just signed their contracts.

Straight From the A was one of the only news outlets last year that reported that Kenya would not be returning to the show for Season 11 after many other publications claimed that she would. This has caused fans to believe the rumor is true this time around due to their correct reporting last year.

The outlet is also claiming that freshman Shamari DeVoe will not be returning next season. Season 11 marked the first for the Blaque band member, but she stayed relatively neutral throughout the season and didn’t partake in much of the drama. As The Inqusitr previously reported, NeNe Leakes reportedly got a raise for Season 12, while Cynthia Bailey might be on the outs completely. Those rumors have not been confirmed at this time.

Kenya snuck her way into Season 11’s finale when she arrived at Cynthia Bailey’s party for her wine cellar launch. Kenya’s appearance disgusted NeNe who has had a rivalry with her former co-star for some time now. The How High 2 actress’s friendship with Cynthia subsequently crumbled after the event since NeNe wasn’t privy to Kenya’s arrival at the party. Many viewers believed this was a hint that Kenya would be returning next season to cause more drama than ever.

With the news of Kenya’s return slowly gaining steam on Twitter, fans have also been calling for the recasting of Phaedra Parks. Phaedra’s return wouldn’t be as simple, as she had a serious falling out with Kandi Burruss several seasons ago that wasn’t so easy to come back from. The former RHOA star told Porsha Williams a story that Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker were discussing drugging her to take her back to their home. With such a serious lie being told on television, it’s likely Phaedra will never return to the show.

It should be noted that Kenya, nor Bravo has commented on the rumors of her return at this time. There is always much speculation between seasons of the Housewives franchises on who is returning and who is not, and rumors are not always 100 percent correct.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will close out Season 11 this Sunday night with Part 3 of the reunion. A three-part spinoff featuring Porsha’s birth journey will follow every Sunday.