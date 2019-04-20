Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly In ‘Serious Jeopardy’ Amid College Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are said to be having some major issues in their marriage following their arrests in connection with the college admissions scandal earlier this year. According to Us Weekly Magazine, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are struggling with the charges against them and what the scandal has done to their family and careers.

“Lori is constantly arguing with Mossimo because she is beginning to grasp that they are in very serious jeopardy,” an insider tells the magazine.

A second source revealed that the former Fuller House star’s friends all feel bad for her, and believe that the entire situation was concocted by her husband.

As fans may remember, Lori and Mossimo were arrested in March. The two were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud after they allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California under false pretenses, after they got the girls designated as rowing athletes.

Former Desperate Housewives star, Felicity Huffman, was also arrested in the scandal, and took a plea deal. She later issued a public apology for her behavior.

Loughlin and Giannulli rejected a plea deal they were offered, and were then hit with another charge for money laundering. Not long after, they both pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Earlier this month, an insider told the outlet that Lori is in complete denial about the situation, and believes she hasn’t done anything terribly wrong, or that she should face prison time.

Compared to Felicity Huffman's moves in the case so far, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's actions have looked almost reckless—but all signs pointed to the not-guilty plea https://t.co/rBIBh5nzwP — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 20, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it seems that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will stick to their guns and continue to fight the charges against them as “hard as possible.”

“Lori and Massimo are planning on stopping at nothing and will fight all and any charges thrown at them, no matter what, which is why they haven’t followed in Felicity Huffman’s footsteps and entered a plea deal. This is a really traumatic experience not only for them, but for the entire family, and they’re trying as best as possible to keep to themselves,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Following Lori’s arrest, the actress was fired from her work with The Hallmark Channel, which included a recurring role on the popular television series, When Calls The Heart.

She was also fired from the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix, where she played the beloved role of Aunt Becky.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have yet to speak out about their involvement in the college admissions scandal.