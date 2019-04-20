Will Smith Makes A Guest Appearance During Son Jaden’s Coachella Set

Jaden Smith surprised his fans on Friday by bringing his famous dad Will to join him on the Coachella stage.

The “Goku” singer, 20, created a memorable set that involved Will and him performing “Icon” together during the night. The duo reportedly gave “high energy” on stage, according to HollywoodLife. The Aladdin star later shared a video from the night on an Instagram video. Jaden was behind-the-scenes recording and photobombing his dad’s set. The star went onstage and stated that the performance was his first time at the Indio, California event. The video was shared with the star’s 30 million followers and was met with more than 7 million views and 13,000 comments.

“The support you give is so amazing. Peace love and blessings,” one commenter wrote.

“Yesss!” exclaimed Jordyn Woods.

Will was the third celebrity guest to join his son on stage for the music festival. In his set last weekend, Jaden brought out his sister Willow, 18, to the stage where she did an aerial act. His mother Jada watched as her children performed together during the first weekend of the festival. According to TMZ, Will recently did a parody of “Icon,” which was well received on Instagram.

In addition to hitting the stage, Will has been busy with his latest career ventures. Entertainment Weekly previously shared that the actor announced he has finished filming his third movie of the Bad Boys franchise. His film Bad Boys For Life alongside Martin Lawrence is reportedly set to come to theaters in 2020.

“That’s a Wrap! @BadBoys For Life – Ciudad de México,” Will wrote. “Now hand me a Margarita and a pack of tropical fruit bubblicious.”

Loading...

Jaden is also reportedly using the festival event for his personal time. According to Us Weekly, the “Watch Me” singer was spotted with a “pale, dark-haired woman,” after breaking up with his girlfriend Odessa Adlon. The two were reportedly spotted at the Levi’s in the Desert Pool Party at the Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells, California, on Saturday, April 13 and were seen holding hands by McDonalds and PacSun, according to a source. The star has also previously been romantically linked to Tyler the Creator after professing his love for the rapper at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Smith told his audience, shortly after stating Tyler was his “boyfriend,” on the stage.