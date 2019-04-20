Kylie Jenner Reportedly Not Watching Over Travis Scott Amid Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been at the center of cheating rumors over the past few months, the reality star reportedly isn’t going to let that interfere with her relationship. According to Us Weekly Magazine, Kylie Jenner may have been suspicious of Travis Scott earlier this year, but she doesn’t feel like she needs to keep tabs on her baby daddy amid all of the rumors.

“Kylie doesn’t feel like she has to watch over Travis like a hawk. That’s one of the main reasons their relationship works so well, is successful and continues to grow,” an insider told the outlet.

“She knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family. … [Kylie] and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him,” a second source added.

The rumors of infidelity started back in February just as Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were going through their cheating scandal, which also involved Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. At the time, TMZ reported that Kylie had allegedly discovered evidence that Travis may have cheated when she found incriminating messages on the rapper’s phone and a big fight ensued.

Sources claim that the messages on Travis’ phone were “over friendly,” and that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was furious by what she found on the phone.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the cheating allegations, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been working to restore their relationship, and the rapper is said to be very committed to putting his family first.

People Magazine reports that Travis is making a huge effort to make Kylie happy and put her and their daughter, Stormi Webster, first.

Scott reportedly wants Jenner to know how much he loves and cares about her and the family they’ve made together. The insider reveals that when Kylie and Travis are together things are great, but that when the rapper is gone on tour it is hard for Jenner to be apart.

The Inquisitr reports that following a rocky few months, Kylie and Travis headed off on a romantic vacation together. The makeup mogul later posted a set of sexy photos of her sitting on Travis’ lap while leaning in close, proving that their relationship was still very much alive.

