Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless:’ Tragedy Brings Malcolm Home

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week brings heartbreaking tragedy as Devon and Lily wonder where their dad is, and later Malcolm returns to Genoa City for his brother Neil’s memorial. Plus, Jack and Ashley spar once again over Jabot.

At the big opening night of Society, Jack (Peter Bergman) welcomes Ashley (Eileen Davidson) home. She assures her brother that she came back to support Abby (Melissa Ordway) and her new restaurant. However, Jack knows better — he also reminds her that she’s supporting her company. The Jabot CEO gets quite a shock when he realizes Ted is promoting the new scent from Ashley’s My Beauty brand on Abby’s big evening.

It’s possible that the upcoming events from next week will cause Jack and Ashley to reconsider their petty sibling feud between their companies, but for now, they will continue to be at each other’s throats.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) is shocked when Neil (Kristoff St. John) doesn’t show up for his restaurant’s opening. He asks his sister, Lily (Christel Khalil) — who is newly home from prison — if she’s heard from their dad. Lily explains that after picking her up from prison with the twins, Neil went to Devon’s to recharge, since he was so tired after the trip. Even so, Devon feels concerned that their dad hasn’t responded to his texts or calls in some way. Eventually, Devon leaves the party to go and find Neil, and he makes the shocking discovery that Neil has passed.

Later, a wordless Devon reunites with his uncle Malcolm (Shemar Moore). The two merely embrace, as both are at a loss for words of the tragedy that’s befallen their family. The Inquisitr recently reported that Malcolm will give Neil’s eulogy next week during the funeral. The sad event brings home many former Genoa City residents, including Neil’s ex-wife Sofia Dupre (Julia Pace Mitchell) and their son Moses (Dax Randall). Plus, a former girlfriend of Neil’s, Leslie Michaelson (Angell Conwell) also attends the memorial.

Moore recently opened up about coming back to the show to help put Neil — a character that his friend Kristoff St. John originated — to rest.

“It was just the strangest thing I’ve ever done in my life, let alone my career, just to stand at a podium on set with a camera aimed at you with makeup on and a cast of actors sitting there, and I have to deliver this monologue. The only thing I needed to remember was to call him Neil and not Kristoff.”

This week is one that viewers have long-anticipated, ever since St. John passed away on February 3.