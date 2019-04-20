Jordyn Woods Flashes Major Cleavage During Nigeria Trip In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Jordyn Woods has skipped the second weekend of Coachella in favor of a trip to Lagos, Nigeria.

The model posted a couple of sexy new pictures on her Instagram page on Friday, where she showed off her busty assets in a daring yellow top that featured a plunging neckline. In the new selfies, she wore her long braided locks in a partial updo and accessorized her look with several necklaces and dangling earrings. Jordyn also wore a full face of makeup, including some peach-colored sparkly eye shadow, some black eyeliner, plenty of peach lipstick shade on her full lips, and perfectly-shaped and combed eyebrows.

In the first photo, the 21-year-old smiled at the camera, showing off her bright white teeth, while switching to a more seductive vibe in the last photo by giving the camera a serious gaze while slightly parting her lips. In her caption, Jordyn described her trip to the Nigerian capital as “homecoming.”

She also posted several clips and photos from her first day in the African country, including a short video of the local traffic shot from inside the car. She also shared a clip that showed a series of empty dinner plates and a chatty group of people, alongside the caption “I don’t think anyone was that hungry,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Jordyn was spotted at LAX before landing in Nigeria, where she briefly commented on the state of her relationship with estranged best friend, Kylie Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was approached by paparazzi, who asked her if she still had “affection” for her childhood friend. As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know, Jordyn and the famous family were involved in a major cheating scandal back in February when it emerged that she had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Despite their strong friendship, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO stood by her sister’s side and asked Jordyn to move out of her guest house, where she had been living for a while. The latter was then automatically cut from the family’s inner circle and has since not had any contact with them. But when asked about her thoughts on her former bestie, Jordyn was direct and succinct.

“I love Kylie always,” she told reporters.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians has remained largely quiet about their fall out. According to The Inquisitr, she denied having slashed the prices of the Jordyn’s Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit collaboration on purpose following the scandal.