Andy Cohen Posts Hilarious ’90s Throwback, Is Unrecognizable In Speedo And Ponytail During Greek Getaway

The Bravo host’s post got major reaction from his famous friends.

Andy Cohen gave fans a Flashback Friday to remember. To kick off the weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host posted an epic throwback image of himself, circa 1992, during a vacation in Greece. In the shot, which you can see below, the future Bravo star is pictured rocking a ponytail, a white tank top, and Speedo at age 23.

Cohen captioned the cheeky pic by tagging it as “Mykonos, pre-Lohan beach Club,” referencing the MTV reality show that stars Lindsay Lohan.

It’s no surprise that Andy Cohen’s throwback snap spawned a series of hilarious comments from his famous friends, including John Stamos, Amy Sedaris, and a slew of stars from the Real Housewives franchise.

Fuller House star John Stamos wrote, “Once you go Greek,” while comedian Amy Sedaris described the 50-year-old Bravo boss as “Grecian delight.”

Actor John Benjamin Hickey paid homage to the early ’90s timeframe in the pic with the comment, “Rollerblades, pleez.”

In addition, Cohen’s Real Housewives harem weighed in. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote, “BIG DADDY” and her co-star Erika Jayne added, “Party Time.”

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel chimed in with, ” I CANNOT,” while Meghan King Edmonds of Real Housewives of Orange County fame noted, “That speedo doh.”

You can see Andy Cohen’s hilarious throwback photo below.

This is not the first time Andy Chen’s long-haired past has been shown off. Bravo noted that in 2012, CBS News unearthed throwback footage of Cohen’s 1990s-era “Fabio-esque long, curly hair” while the star was promoting his then-new book, Most Talkative. In a segment on the CBS news program, old footage of Cohen getting an on-air “makeover” by hair guru Cristophe on CBS This Morning was replayed for viewers.

“I had long hair, that’s my makeover!” Cohen laughed. “I had my ponytail cut off on the morning show. I had had this ponytail for so long.”

Andy Cohen started his TV career as an intern at CBS in 1989 and was eventually promoted to a senior producer, so he was able to keep the long-haired look for years as he worked behind the scenes.

Andy Cohen’s life has changed in a major way since his long-haired days as a CBS intern. In addition to his high-profile hosting gigs on Bravo and his work as a radio host, producer, and writer, Cohen is a new dad to son Benjamin, whom he welcomed via surrogate earlier this year. Based on the many photos the Bravo star has posted of baby Benjamin’s thick hair, it’s clear that Andy Cohen’s son may soon outdo him in the fabulous hair department.

You can see Andy Cohen’s CBS hair makeover in the video below.