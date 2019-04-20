Camille Kostek Flaunts Insane Body In Sparkling ‘Fan Art’ Bikini Shots

Camille Kostek always knows how to make a dazzling appearance. The blonde bombshell has a natural glow about her that immediately catches the eye, ensnaring the beholder. But the model girlfriend of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski looked more sparkling than ever in a colorful collection of photos posted to Instagram on Saturday morning.

Given her mesmerizing beauty and undeniable charisma, Camille has won over the hearts of many people who closely watch her career and follow her on social media. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model boasts more than 545,000 followers on Instagram in addition to nearly 40,000 Twitter fans – and sometimes her devoted admirers go the extra mile to show their adoration and support.

Such was recently the case when Camille was paid a sweet homage by three Instagram users, who felt inspired by their favorite model and put their own creative spin on some of her older bikini photos, turning them into glittering pieces of fan art. Genuinely flattered by the beautiful gesture, Camille took to her Instagram page earlier today to show off the sizzling snaps – and give a shout-out to the artists, expressing her sincere thanks for having been chosen as their muse.

“I am now a fan of YOU,” Camille excitedly wrote in the caption of her post, as the model was exhilarated to showcase the “fan art” and give credit to the artists.

As her social media followers could see in her latest Instagram update, Camille was completely justified to gush over her fan art photos. The incredible snaps looked nothing short of bedazzling, turning the model’s sweltering photo shoots into whimsical pieces of art.

In the first photo of the bunch, Camille was seen flaunting her jaw-dropping curves on the backdrop of a stunning sky. Clad in a skimpy bikini, the model was surrounded by an aura of gold glitter as majestic monarch butterflies swarmed around her flying over caramel-colored clouds.

The fanciful snapshot – an artistic interpretation of a desert bikini photo shoot shared to Instagram earlier this month by photographer Megan Batson – was edited by Madeline Williams, who runs the Instagram account known as Your Custom Edit. Aside from adding her personal touch to the background of the photo, the artist also got creative with Camille’s outfit, changing the model’s original olive two-piece into a brown bikini, one emblazoned with the Fendi logo.

Upon seeing her work so proudly displayed on Camille’s Instagram platform, Madeline immediately reached out to the model, thanking her for the exposure in the comments section.

“This is unreal! thank you SO much for being so amazing! I cant [sic] get over this or you,” the artist posted from her personal Instagram account, trailing her message with a string of flattering emoji.

A second fan art photo shared today by Camille showed the model posing in a denim jumpsuit on the backdrop of a digitally edited starry sky. The glimmering snapshot, created by Instagram user Edit Files, incorporated both space-themed elements, in the form of a flying saucer hovering overhead above Camille, and flowers – specifically two lavish white orchids blooming in the foreground of the pic.

The original photo that served as inspiration for this particular piece of fan art was also captured by photographer Megan Batson and shared by Camille to Instagram in early April.

While the authentic snap certainly embodied photography art at its finest, the edited version brought some eye-catching dynamism into the mix.

The same artist also edited another photo of Camille, portraying the model in a dazzling silver bikini – and adding two red gerbera daisies for chromatic contrast.

The red flowers were, perhaps, not chosen at random. In the original photo, posted by Camille to Instagram in May of 2018, the model donned a cherry-red two-piece. As she posed in her bedroom for the lovely sun-kissed snap, Camille tugged at her bikini bottom and gave a bashful smile to the camera.

Just like Madeline, the artist also penned a loving message to Camille for showcasing her work.

“Omg thank you so much Angel! You made me happiest [heart eyes emoji] Love you so much!!” she wrote, ending her message with a heart emoji.

“I always love seeing your tags! Love how you glitter my pics,” Camille graciously replied to the comment, trailing her post with a string of sparkles emoji.

The final photo in the bunch was a piece of fan art edited by Georgia Lawton, the artist behind the Glawdesign profile on Instagram. The snapshot showed Camille flaunting her insane body in a racy cut-out bikini, one that sparkled with a silver glow.

Fans of the celebrated Sports Illustrated swimsuit model are probably well acquainted with the original photo that led to this glimmering piece of fan art. In the snapshot, one shared by Camille in early March, 27-year-old stunner put all of her assets on display in a daring chartreuse two-piece.

Following in the footsteps of the other two artists, Georgia also reached out to Camille to show her appreciation to the model for displaying her work.

“BEST way to wake up,” she wrote in the comments section, ending her message with a heart eyes emoji.