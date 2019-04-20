Sophie Turner Dons Swimsuit While Joe Jonas Applies Sunscreen On Her Booty In Racy Display In Mexico

They are one of the most successful young couples in Hollywood.

And Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner decided to take a much-deserved break alone last week so they could enjoy some time away from the spotlight. The couple were pictured basking in the sun aboard a yacht in Mexico on Thursday, where they put on a racy display as Joe applied sunscreen on his fiance’s pert backside.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones star, 23, soaked in the Mexican sun rays as they worked on their tans aboard the luxury boat, but not without the recommended protection. According to The Daily Mail, Sophie flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy black swimsuit, which featured tiny mini-heart details and cinched at the waist with the help of a cowboy-style belt, helping highlight her slim waist even further.

She completed her look with a pair of cool black sunglasses, as well as some jewelry and a golden watch around her left wrist. Her signature long blonde locks were worn in a somewhat disheveled style, effortlessly flowing down her back and shoulders, and she appeared to be largely makeup free for the occasion.

At one point, the actress put on a pair of black denim short shorts while her beau applied cream on her back. Joe also stripped down to his swimwear for the sun-soaked day, relaxing on the deck in a pair of cream, navy, and red swimming shorts, while flaunting his toned torso.

The newly-engaged couple were spotted aboard the Bad Romance III, a lavish yacht that is part of the Azimut line and costs a whopping $4,000 for a full day. The boat’s “unforgettable experience” itinerary includes champagne, snorkeling, and fantastic views of the sunset. It is the perfect way for the British beauty, who plays Sansa Stark in GoT, to let off some steam after the show’s season eight premiere last Sunday.

She recently told Dr. Phil during an appearance on his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, on Tuesday, that she decided to take a break from acting after the return of the hit HBO show so she could focus on her mental health.

“I actually am still on my break, I took a break off of work to focus on my mental health because I thought it was important,” she said.

Sophie will also have more time to plan her wedding now that she took a step back from her Hollywood endeavors. The pair announced they got engaged in October last year, after a year of dating.