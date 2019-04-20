Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Top Crop And Mini-Skirt While Out In Los Angeles

She is a California native herself, so it comes as no surprise that Emily Ratajkowski has been escaping the colder temperatures of New York and hanging out in her home-state recently.

On Friday, she was spotted rocking a risque scarlet outfit while out and about in Los Angeles by herself. The 27-year-old was photographed wearing a tiny red crop top, which she teamed up with a matching red mini-skirt. The ensemble allowed her to flash her world-famous rock-hard abs, as well as her long toned pins. The top featured a low neckline, barely containing her ample cleavage, as per The Daily Mail.

Emrata flaunted her insane hourglass figure as she basked in the California sunshine, and she kept things casual by donning a pair of white Nike sneakers. She completed her look with a black shoulder bag, some cool sunglasses, and a delicate medallion necklace. She held her phone in her hand, and its red cover matched the beauty’s outfit in what could have been a planned move.

Emily wore her signature long brunette locks in a sleek style with a center part, allowing them to flow effortlessly down her back and shoulders. She did, however, opt for some striking makeup, rocking a dark smokey eye and eyeliner, as well as a dab of nude lipstick shade on her full lips.

The Gone Girl actress has been in California recently, as she posted photos of herself attending the first weekend of the Coachella music festival in Palm Springs last week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore different outfits to the event, at one point cuddling up to her pet dog in just a skimpy leopard-print bikini. She took to her Instagram stories to share the clip of herself cuddling up to the adorable pooch during the star-studded music festival, which she captioned, “My kind of Coachella.”

Emrata was seen laying down and petting her four-legged friend on the belly while donning a barely-there bikini that allowed for a full view of her ample cleavage. Both she and the dog appeared to be super relaxed as they enjoyed the warm weather, which contrasts to the cooler temperatures she’s used to having to endure when in New York City, where she currently lives with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She was recently forced to defend the 38-year-old filmmaker after he was criticized for living rent-free in a $4,900 monthly NoHo apartment due to the “Loft Law,” as per a previous report by The Inquisitr.

“I moved in [with] him a year ago. I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for [$40M] and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit,” she Tweeted just last month.