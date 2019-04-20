Danny Amendola Blasted For ‘Oversharing’ After Posting Bitter Rant About Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo

The NFL star shared private details about his ex while claiming he is a private person.

Danny Amendola is feeling the heat after posting a lengthy Instagram rant about his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo. The Detroit Lions wide receiver slammed his ex on social media following reports that the former Miss Universe was spotted getting cozy with German-Russian record producer Zedd at Coachella. Now, Culpo’s fans have a few words for Danny Amendola.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in a now-deleted post, Danny Amendola bashed Olivia Culpo’s Instagram fame and her “fishbowl lifestyle.” While he admitted their connection in the bedroom was “f***king crazy,” the NFL star discredited Culpo’s career as a model and influencer. Danny Amendola also revealed that when they were together, Olivia Culpo would get angry at him for not posting about her or their relationship on social media, then he teased that he has “a whole cell phone” of embarrassing and racy photos that Instagram would “love to have” of Culpo.

Amendola ended his rant by confirming that he and Culpo no longer together as he seemingly described Zedd as a “[scrawny] little f**k.” Amendola also tagged Olivia Culpo in the shocking post, which he soon deleted.

After deleting his rambling post, Danny Amendola posted an Instagram photo of him dancing solo with the caption, “Now that that’s over, let’s party.”

Danny Amendola after slamming Olivia Culpo on Instagram. https://t.co/3PXFDjwkGO pic.twitter.com/3QaUTqKc9h — E! News (@enews) April 19, 2019

But Danny Amendola’s rant wasn’t over for Culpo’s Instagram fans. The NFL star was blasted in the comments section of his “dancing” post as followers called out his now-deleted rant as “a trainwreck of misogyny, gas lighting, oversharing and bitterness.”

Others pointed out that Danny Amendola went on social media to blame Olivia Culpo for “oversharing,” then did worse than that himself. Amendola was called out for putting the ex-couple’s sex life on blast and he was accused of being “controlling” and wanting his woman to “be in his shadow” or risk her sex life “being graphically discussed” online.

Others noted that Danny Amendola’s petty rant simply “screamed his insecurities.”

“He’s no man!” one commenter wrote of the football star.

Some followers accused Danny Amendola of treating Olivia as “arm candy” and noting that he wasn’t complaining when he was benefitting from her high-profile lifestyle. Others noted that Amendola got plenty of perks from Olivia and her career as an influencer and model when they were a couple, and they questioned how Amendola can claim to be a “private guy” but then post “a novel” about his relationship with Culpo.

Commenters also flocked to Twitter, where Danny Amendola’s post was screenshotted in its entirety. You can see some of the Twitter reaction below.

Danny Amendola went FULL ON crazy ex boyfriend. Hate to see it. — David Yax (@David_YaxVidal) April 20, 2019

i’m assuming #dannyamendola realized how wild that post was since it lasted all of maybe an hour. leaving the patriots really messed with him. disappointed in his behavior. — sarah (@xosarahboots) April 19, 2019

Now that Danny Amendola has snapped can we all agree that Olivia Culpo dumped him? — StacyFL28 (@StacyFL28) April 19, 2019

@DannyAmendola regarding your sex comments about Olivia, I’m betting what you call crazy she would regard as mediocre. Just like your career! #StayInYourLane — WokeBecky (@WokBecky) April 20, 2019

Threatening revenge porn, you’re a real class act @DannyAmendola — Kallie Spiller (@Kallie525) April 20, 2019

Cannot even begin to understand the fact that @DannyAmendola TAGGED Olivia in his post. Dude is giving off real weird vibes. — Kristina (@Swifttina) April 19, 2019

While the backlash was real, a few fans defended Danny Amendola and his right to post anything he wants on his Instagram page. Olivia Culpo has not publicly commented on her ex-boyfriend’s next level rant.