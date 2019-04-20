‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Body In Skimpy Bikini During Thailand Vacation

Kate Bock is enjoying some well-deserved vacation time in Thailand, and she has definitely not been holding back when it comes to those bikini snaps.

On Saturday morning, the Sports Illustrated babe took to Instagram to share a couple of sexy new photos of herself lounging on a pool chair while donning a pink strapless bikini. She laid sideways on the comfortable chair so as to face the camera, showing off her curves and insanely sculpted figure. Kate appeared to be mainly makeup-free and had her long blonde locks styled into a messy bun, and she completed her tropical look with a few golden necklaces and bracelets.

In the first photo, she gazed straight at the camera, while in the second snap, she candidly looked away and touched her hair with her left hand. The model appeared super relaxed, and she wished her Thai trip would not end in the caption. She also took to her Instagram stories to document her sun-soaked vacation, posting photos of herself by the pool and of her daily workouts at the hotel’s gym.

Kate also posted a clip of herself and her boyfriend, NBA star Kevin Love, enjoying a pineapple snack, before the two sat by the beach for their lunch date. She and the Cleveland Cavaliers player stripped down to their swimwear as they enjoyed some great Thai food while surrounded by an idyllic landscape.

Just a couple of days prior, the duo visited the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, where, according to Kate, they had an “amazing morning.”

“They save elephants from all over Thailand and give them a good life and home to retire to. We had the best time meeting these sweet girls,” she wrote on Instagram, while her beau added, “Got to be in the presence of these holy animals while they received therapy+treatment close to their natural habitat.”

It looks like the couple arrived in Phuket, Thailand, just a few days ago. According to her first Instagram post from the trip, it took them about 19 hours to get to the Asian destination, but it was worth it. To the delight of her followers, she then posted a racy photo that showed her rocking a skimpy yellow thong bikini while standing next to her hotel pool.

She turned her back to the camera, allowing for her curvy booty to be on full display, and looked over her right shoulder. Her signature long tresses were worn in tight curls, and she put on a shy smile while looking at the camera. Behind her, the beautiful background featured amazing local architecture and many palm trees, adding to the whole tropical vibe.