Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Nude & Leopard-Print Bikini

Candice is showing off her tiny waist in a mismatched bikini look.

Candice Swanepoel was showing off her world-famous body in a new bikini snap shared on social media this week. On the official Instagram account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C, the Victoria’s Secret model wowed the line’s more than 324,000 followers in a mismatched high-waisted bikini look as she struck her very best model pose for the camera.

Candice was sporting a nude crop-top style bikini top that almost perfectly matched her skin tone as she shot out a sultry glare while sporting silver hoop earrings in both ears. The star then paired her nude look with a pair of leopard-print bottoms that stretched up to her middle to highlight her tiny waist.

The mom of two (the star shares 2-year-old Anaca and 10-month-old Ariel with fiancé Hermann Nicoli) was going for the wet hair look as she showed off the pieces from her own line, while a second snap uploaded to the line’s page showed her styling the bikini look in a completely different way.

In the second new photo, which was also shared to Instagram on April 19, showed Swanepoel covering up her animal-print bottoms by wearing an oversized blue and white striped shirt as she looked off into the distance for the fun swimwear shoot.

In the caption of the snap, Tropic of C revealed that Candice was sporting the C bralette with the vibe bottom.

The star was last spotted on social media showing off a whole lot of skin in a red swimsuit from the collection.

Also rocking wet hair as she donned the more colorful one-piece, Swanepoel posed as she pulled down the tiny spaghetti straps on her skin-tight swimsuit, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week.

The stunning model – who The Inquisitr also recently posted photos of in a white bikini look – previously opened up about how her perspective on things has changed since she became a mom while walking in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“[Motherhood] has just changed everything for me. I appreciate things I would have overlooked before,” she told ELLE UK back in November of her new outlook on life. “I mean, just sitting and getting glammed on is such a nice experience, I would never say, ‘Are we done?’ now!'”

As for her swimwear line, Candice spoke about Tropic of C’s stylised pieces while speaking to WWD last year.

“We bring a modern approach to vintage classics and a mix of European elegance with Brazilian ease,” Swanepoel said of the collection at the time. “We focus on distinct fits — it features a high-cut leg, some corset-type tops and references to the Eighties and Nineties.”