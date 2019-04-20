Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Wants Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 22 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has sparked the interest of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The designer has set his sights on another man’s wife and it seems as if he won’t stop until he has her by his side.

Thomas has just returned from New York with his son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). He needed the support of his family and friends after Caroline died. At first, he told his dad that he wasn’t interested in pursuing romance – he just wanted to focus on his son. But Thomas soon had a change of heart.

Thomas recently told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that he never got over Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Ridge was taken aback. He could not approve of Thomas pursuing Hope because she is already married to Liam (Scott Clifton). Although nothing would make Douglas happier than to have Hope in his life permanently, Ridge cannot endorse Thomas breaking up a marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, state that Thomas will continue to plot to make Hope his own. The designer’s twofold approach is rather simple. He needs to get Liam out of the picture, and he needs to make himself irreplaceable to the blonde.

Thomas and Douglas recently visited Hope in the cabin. Hope revealed that she felt guilty that Liam wasn’t spending time with the girls. Thomas said that his sister was a great mother, but they needed a dad in their lives. He encouraged Hope to let Liam go to Paris to see the girls. Of course, Thomas’ agenda is to get Hope by herself. He knows that with Liam out of the way, his chances of being with Hope greatly improve.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Thomas wants to spend as much time with Hope as possible. For this reason, he figures that he needs to work side-by-side with her. He will reveal his plans to revitalize Hope For The Future. Thomas is not only a designer, but he was also once the CEO of Forrester Creations. With his business acumen and designer flair, he believes that he can reboot the line. He’s aiming to please Hope and win her heart by taking on her cause. But will Thomas be able to steal her away from Liam?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.