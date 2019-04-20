Wisconsin Man Steve Ruppel Saw ‘Captain Marvel’ 116 Times To Set Guinness World Record

A Wisconsin man named Steve Ruppel devoted more than 10 full days of his life to watching the movie Captain Marvel, and now he has a place in history for it.

Ruppel broke a Guinness World Record by seeing the superhero movie 116 times since its release just over six weeks ago. As CBS 58 reported, Ruppel saw the 2-hour and 5-minute movie 104 times at the Marcus Cedar Creek Cinema in the town of Rothschild to set the world record, then went another 12 times on top of it. He spent just under 242 hours in the theater in all.

Ruppel said he didn’t think he would be able to set the record, but decided to give it a try.

“I thought it was the most insane thing ever, I thought it was impossible. I wasn’t even sure why it was even a record, but I thought after a while ‘I should probably do that,'” Ruppel said.

Ruppel is something of a record-breaking aficiando, WSAW reported. He has set four other Guinness World Records, including running a half marathon while wearing a record amount of t-shirts.

Through his record-breaking run of Captain Marvel viewings, Ruppel was able to maintain his day job, though it took a bit of work to fit them both in.

“The amount of time that it takes, I’ve had to take time off work, I would take long lunch breaks to accommodate watching an entire movie in that particular time frame. And then just time on the weekends where I’m not doing other things,” Ruppel told WSAW.

Ruppel said he loves superhero movies and thought that Captain Marvel would be the right movie to try to set the record with because it would likely have a long run in the theaters. Ruppel said that looking back, he might have considered picking something shorter like a Disney movie to try to set the world record, but said the singing would have driven him crazy. He has now set a high bar for whoever tries to break the record after him, adding a dozen more viewings to the current record — with still more chances to add to the lead as the movie remains in the theater.

Loading...

Ruppel did admit he would get a bit bored in the repeated viewings of Captain Marvel, and would try to keep his interest by studying the background of the movie. The repeated viewings have helped him to decipher some details about the movie, including the exact day a specific scene in the movie takes place based on a statement about a full moon.