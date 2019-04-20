Bradley Cooper Reportedly Making Romance With Irina Shayk A Priority Amid Lady Gaga Rumors

Bradley Cooper is said to be showering his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, with lots of love and admiration following rumors of an affair with his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga.

According to Hollywood Life, sources claim that Bradley Cooper has been so busy with work lately that he had been away from his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, and he’s now trying to show her how much he appreciates her by giving her lots of love and attention.

“They’re enjoying good quality family time and Bradley’s making romance a priority too. Giorgrio Baldi is one of the most romantic restaurants, he was definitely aiming to score points by taking her there. But as much as Irina loves it when Bradley spoils her, more than anything she prefers staying home with him and cooking dinner and just enjoying simple family time. She’s shockingly down to earth and not at all high maintenance. That’s one of the reasons their love affair works, they’re both able to be totally real with each other,” an insider told the outlet of the couple’s dynamic.

In addition, Cooper has reportedly been a very attentive father to the pair’s daughter, Lea, as well. The actor is said to be taking the little girl to her music and gym classes so that Shayk can relax and have some extra time for herself.

The insider goes on to reveal that Bradley Cooper is a very loving and hands-on father, and that he often offers to help feeding and entertaining his little girl.

“You can see how much they love their little family,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors have been running that Cooper has been having an affair with singer Lady Gaga, whom he starred with in the hit film, A Star is Born.

The pair reportedly became good friends while working on the film, and spent a lot of time together during awards season. When Gaga ended her engagement to boyfriend Christian Carino, the rumor mill really heated up.

However, sources tell Us Weekly that the split had nothing to do with Bradley. An insider claims that Christian was very jealous when it came to Gaga, and that he was always calling and texting her to figure out where she was and what she was doing when the couple were apart.

Lady Gaga is now rumored to be romantically linked to Avengers star, Jeremy Renner, while Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk continue to prove they’re relationship is just fine.