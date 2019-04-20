Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Model Body In Skimpy Black Outfit

Kendall Jenner showed off her famous figure while out and about in Beverly Hills on Friday.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was spotted running errands in Los Angeles over the weekend, and was snapped by photographers as she headed to lunch wearing a skimpy outfit.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of skin-tight black leggings, which showcase her long, lean legs, and curvy backside.

Kendall also donned a matching black crop top, which flaunted her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her ample cleavage.

The skimpy top left little to the imagination, as the Victoria’s Secret model tried to go incognito in a camo New York hat and a pair of dark sunglasses to help shield her face.

Jenner’s long, dark hair was pulled back and hidden under the baseball cap, but loose strands fell out from under the hat and framed her face.

Kendall seemed to go makeup-free for the outing, and showed off her flawless skin and nude lips as she held her phone and car keys in her hands while strolling the streets of L.A. The reality star completed her look by wearing a pair of neutral-toned sneakers and understated earrings.

Recently, Kendall Jenner reportedly told The Telegraph that she doesn’t feel like she looks much like her famous sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, due to her different body type.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no, am I supposed to be sexy like them?’ I’m not necessarily a lot like them. I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK. I try not to think of myself as an icon too much,” Jenner stated.

Meanwhile, Kendall also revealed that she is obsessed with her mother Kris Jenner’s watch collection, and would love to inherit the pieces of jewelry at some point, adding that her mom is very generous about giving away pieces she no longer wants, and believes that her daughters have become attached to.

“She has really good watches like, really, really nice watches. I’d want something from her watch game,” Kendall said of the collection.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on Instagram, or by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.