Ariel Winter Rocks See-Through Shirt After Opening Up About Her Weight Loss

Modern Family star, Ariel Winter, has not been shy about showing off her toned body as of late, and this week was no different.

According to The Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by the paparazzi as she finished up a work out and left the gym in Los Angeles on Friday with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

In the photos, Ariel is seen sporting a pair of skin-tight, black leggings, a matching black sports bra, and a long-sleeved shirt made from see-through netted material, which allowed fans to get a peek at the actress’ flat tummy and toned abs underneath.

Winter completed her look by rocking a pair of black sneakers, and also carried a drink in one hand, and her car keys, phone, and wallet in another hand.

The actress had her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a classic ponytail with only her bangs left out to frame her face. She wore a makeup free look, which included a bare face and nude lips.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Levi, donned a pair of jeans, a navy blue short-sleeved t-shirt, and black sneakers while he carried a water bottle, and was spotted leaving the gym directly behind his famous girlfriend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently opened up about her weight loss, revealing that it was due, in part, to a medication she had been taking, and recently stopped using.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” the Modern Family star told her followers on social media.

In addition, Ariel revealed that she does want to gain a few pounds of muscle by working on her body in the gym, and that she would also like to see her backside get a bit more curvy in the process.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following her on Instagram, or watching Modern Family on Wednesday nights on ABC.