Scott Disick Allegedly Kept Watch Over Younes Bendjima At Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Party

Scott Disick allegedly wasn’t thrilled to see Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, at the reality star’s 40th birthday bash on Thursday.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott Disick was suspicious of Younes Bendjima, and kept and eye on him during Kourtney Kardashian’s party.

“Scott felt very protective over Kourtney last night, especially with Younes around. Scott still has a lot of love for Kourtney and so he doesn’t want to see her get hurt by anyone,” and insider told the outlet.

“It was weird for Scott to see Younes at the party, he was a bit surprised he actually showed up. Scott is aware of how emotional Kourtney was when she broke up with Younes, so Scott is suspicious of the ex,” the source continued.

“Scott had a good time at the party while keeping one eye on Younes too. Scott wanted to make sure Younes was respectful, sincere and gentle with Kourt,” the insider added.

Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted flirting via Instagram after Kourtney posted a sexy photo of herself wearing a form-fitting, red leather dress.

Younes told Kourtney that she looked good in the photo, and then called her Minnie Mouse. She later thanked him, calling him Mickey in return.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Koutney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima dated for nearly two years before calling it quits back in late 2018.

The couple had been rumored to have their share of issues, with Bendjima even calling out Kardashian for posting a risque photo of herself wearing a thong bikini on social media.

However, the couple seem to be on good terms following their break up. Not only did they exchange sweet messages to one another on Instagram, but they were also seen bumping into each other for a chance meeting at a coffee shop back in February.

Sources reveal that Kourtney and Younes ran into one another and had a sweet moment together. The pair caught up for a few minutes before embracing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even allegedly gave the model a quick peck on the cheek before the two said their goodbyes to one another.

Since ending her relationship with Younes, Kourtney has been linked to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, model and Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, and her friend, singer Harry Hudson. However, the mother-of-three has stayed quiet on her love life over the past few months.

