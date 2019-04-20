Sofia Richie Strips Down To Purple Bikini On Yacht With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick spent Thursday night at Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party, and on Friday they were spotted in Mexico together.

According to the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was seen having fun with Scott Disick and a group of friends in Mexico as they lounged around and soaked up the sun on a yacht.

Photos from the day show Scott wearing a gray, long-sleeved sweatshirt as he put his arm around Sofia, who donned a white t-shirt and a pair of dark sunglasses before stripping down to a skimpy purple bikini that showed off her ample cleavage.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, had her blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head, and wore a bracelet on her left wrist, as well as a cross pendant and chain around her neck.

Richie and Disick have a history of having fun on yachts. The couple, who have been dating for nearly two years, was first seen snuggling up together on a yacht in Cannes, where they were said to have kicked off their relationship.

The couple didn’t immediately confirm their relationship, but after they were seen together in Miami in September 2017, their relationship was seemingly confirmed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are said to be in a great place in their relationship. However, they’re not ready to get married, or start a family of their own.

As many fans already know, Scott already has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. However, he’s not ready for a fourth baby anytime soon.

“Scott and Sofia are enjoying being in love and creating a strong, healthy, and awesome relationship. There’s no rush to reach the milestones of marriage and having kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Scott has reminded himself on many occasions that Sofia was born in 1998 and is not even 21 yet. He wants her to live life without the stress of having children yet or worrying about getting married! And they’re on the same page,” the source added.

“It’s not as big of a deal as it seems. They’re going to take their time to get there and they are both very happy to be in that state of mind,” the insider continued.

