Victoria’s Secret Model Sara Sampaio Flaunts Toned Bod In Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Sara Sampaio has been keeping her fans updated on her daily life with a mix of personal photos and professional shots from photo shoots. However, her newest post is different than most of her other updates, because she shared a sneak peek of her workout sessions with her fans. In a short Instagram video, Sampaio could be seen doing a grueling workout on equipment at the gym. She used weights and completed lunges while pushing the weights up into the air.

But just because she’s breaking a sweat doesn’t mean she doesn’t look any less glamorous than usual. She sported a bright orange sports bra, along with a pair of greenish-blue leggings. Sara pulled her hair back in a casual ponytail and rocked a pair of black sneakers.

While it’s not unusual for models to share their workout routines with their fans, Sara hasn’t done so in a while. Her most recent updates include an amazing selfie and a portrait instead, which have garnered tons of attention. Sampaio shared a professional portrait yesterday, which she noted on Instagram was for an ad campaign for Armani Beauty. Her skin looked absolutely flawless, as she wore pink blush, pink lipstick, and dark mascara.

The Instagram selfie appeared to be one that Sara took inside a car. She wore a wide-brimmed black hat for the occasion and gave a slight pout for the cameras. Her lipstick appeared to be an orange-tinged pink hue, while she wore a peach-orange colored eyeshadow to match. Her blue eyes popped in the sunlight.

So just how does Sara manage such amazing skin? It’s something she previously discussed with Glamour Magazine.

“When I’m off-duty and don’t have to work, I try not to use any products on my hair or my skin. I just focus on replenishing the moisture and restoring radiance. I’m all about hydration and trying to get as much of that as I possibly can.”

“I love going on holiday as the sun always makes my hair a little lighter, but the sea salt or chlorine can dry my hair and skin out so I always make sure to treat them to a nourishing oil or hydrating mask,” she also added.

The VS model’s skin regimen is obviously working for her, as she looks just as great in her casual selfie as she does in the professional photos. And her 7.4 million Instagram fans seem to agree, as they piled on the compliments and gave the car selfie photo over 337,000 likes.