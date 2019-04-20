Kim Kardashian Talks College Admissions Scandal, Says She’d Never Do The Same

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the shocking college admissions scandal surrounding actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

According to E! News, Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview with CNN’s Van Jones recently, and opened up about her thoughts on the scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she would never consider using her status or means to help her children get into college if they couldn’t do so on their own.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway. That’s what I see is not appropriate. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” Kim stated.

Kardashian recently announced to her fans that she is studying to take the bar exam, meaning she’d likely never exploit the law, which she is pursuing a degree in. Kim revealed that she has had to chisel out 18 extra hours out of her week to study.

“Some people just didn’t really understand how it works, and I think people assume that I’m just prepping for the bar and not actually studying or going to school,” she said, revealing that she already has a full filming schedule and a beauty business to run on top of raising her three children.

Kim Kardashian did reveal that her husband, Kanye West, has been very helpful when it comes to helping her with the children so that she can study, and that the couple made the decision for her to get her law degree as a family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has already been offered a job at famed lawyer Robert Shapiro’s firm. Shapiro was one of the attorneys who worked with Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, on the O.J. Simpson murder trial, and helped the former NFL star to get acquitted.

Shapiro revealed that the reality star has already done some incredible work without her law degree, and that she will have a long road ahead of her before she takes her bar exam in 2022. However, he believes she will make a wonderful lawyer when she finishes her schooling and passes the bar.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s busy life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.