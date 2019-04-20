‘The Challenge’ Star Paulie Calafiore Speaks Out About Those Domestic Abuse Allegations

The Challenge: War of the Worlds is notorious for the game taking place as much on camera as it does on social media. Veterans of the show have become professionals at playing the game on Twitter by engaging with co-stars, forming new bonds, and causing new vendettas for seasons to come. Sometimes things get too personal and wild accusations are thrown around that have nothing to do with the game whatsoever.

That’s exactly what’s been happening to Paulie Calafiore in the last several weeks as War of the Worlds plays out on MTV. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Paulie was accused of being abusive to girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello by fellow Challenge star Marie Roda. Cara has already denied the allegations and stood up for Paulie on Twitter, but the Challenge champion has currently removed herself from the platform.

Now Paulie is speaking out about the allegations of abuse in a new tweet by defending himself and his relationship while standing up for real victims.

“I can tolerate healthy challenge rivalry on social. But I can’t condone using false accusations of domestic abuse as a weapon in a game/on social media. It marginalizes voices of the real victims. To the few cast mates doing this to incite fan hate and push a narrative, do better.”

Paulie posted the new tweet with a GIF of him telling Cara he loves her from the MTV show How Far is Tattoo Far? In just a few hours, Paulie’s tweet garnered quite a bit of love from fans and supporters of him and Cara’s relationship. Survivors of domestic abuse even spoke up in the comment section thanking Paulie while bashing “petty” women who they believe are trying to take them down.

There haven’t been any recent tweets from Marie regarding the allegations, but Jemmye Carroll did speak up about Paulie’s recent exchange with Cara on Wednesday’s episode of War of the Worlds. Paulie repeatedly told Cara to “change your tone” while the two discussed a plan with Wes Bergmann which didn’t sit well with co-stars and some viewers.

“Don’t promote this as “healthy relationship goals.” It’s NOT ok for a man to try to control how a women speaks,” Jemmye tweeted in response to an MTV Challenge account.

Loading...

Jemmye did not mention domestic abuse anywhere in the recent tweet, but many viewers commented on her post where they debated on Paulie and Cara’s relationship.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.