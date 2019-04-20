Adele Is Divorcing Husband Simon Konecki

Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are no longer together, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh released a statement confirming the news on Friday.

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The question of Adele’s marital status came up in February during the 2017 Grammys after she thanked her “husband” at the ceremony, as Billboard reported.

The singer motioned to longtime partner Konecki during her “thank you” speech after being awarded the Grammy for album of the year.

“My husband and my son, you’re the only reason I do it.”

British tabloids speculated that the pair had a Christmas wedding to celebrate their nuptials but no official announcement was made. Konecki was also spotted with a gold band on his ring finger at the Brit Awards.

Then, after months of speculation, Adele finally announced her marriage to Konecki onstage at her 2017 concert in Brisbane, Australia.

The Grammy winner admitted she had once tried to remember how she felt at the start of a relationship that had inspired a particularly emotional record.

“Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.”

Adele and Konecki were together since 2011 and share a son, Angelo who the singer gave birth to in 2012.

Meanwhile, Adele made headlines several weeks ago for quite a different reason, as she and Jennifer Lawrence were photographed together enjoying themselves at a popular New York City gay bar, Radar Online reported.

The long-time friends had a girls’ night out at Pieces Bar in New York City’s West Village. The two performers first became friends six years ago when they met at the Oscars back in 2013. Lawrence claimed she had been a huge fan of Adele’s music since 2008 and there have been many other instances where the two have been seen out together.

According to People, Adele was later spotted having a laugh with RuPaul and Michelle Obama in a power trifecta of an Instagram photo. She met the former first lady at the London stop of her international book tour for her autobiography Becoming.