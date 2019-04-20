Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curvy Backside In Fishnet Stockings

Kylie Jenner is showing some major skin in her latest social media post, and her fans are loving it.

On Friday night, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new photograph of herself. In the picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a black bodysuit and a pair of fishnet stockings.

The long-sleeved bodysuit covered up Kylie’s cleavage and flat tummy. However, the fishnet stockings left little to the imagination as her curvy backside and lean legs are on full display.

Jenner poses for the photo by laying on the ground with her legs up in the air. Her long, dark hair is seen pulled back away from her forehead and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall on the ground, and her metallic gold heels complete her sultry look.

Kylie sports a full face of makeup in the photo, including a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. The reality star is also seen wearing a dark berry lip color.

Kylie’s followers immediately began to comment on the picture, telling the makeup mogul how gorgeous she is in the photo, and how much they love her. In addition, Jenner’s sexy snapshot was liked nearly a million times in the first hour after it was posted online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, are having a rough patch in their relationship.

Jordyn allegedly cheated with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Following the cheating scandal, Kylie was said to have kicked Jordyn out of her guest house, and the pair allegedly haven’t made up yet.

“Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation. Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,'” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship,” the source added.

Kylie reportedly wants nothing to do with the drama surrounding Jordyn. Instead she’s focused on running her makeup business and raising her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.