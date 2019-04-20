Olivia Culpo’s Ex-Boyfriend, Danny Amendola, Slams Her In Shocking Instagram Rant

Olivia Culpo and her former boyfriend, NFL player Danny Amendola, may not have ended their relationship on the best of terms.

According to E! News, Danny Amendola took to Instagram this week to post a long message about Olivia Culpo, and their relationship.

The football player completely slams Culpo, a former Miss Universe winner, in a since deleted post. Danny claims that Olivia loves to get attention on the internet, and is in Hollywood to make money.

Amendola claimed that he likes to keep his life, and those in it, private, which is why he doesn’t post photos of himself with his family, and rarely shared pictures of he and Culpo on his feed.

Danny added that Olivia would get very upset with him for not posting photos of the two together, and that it seemed fake and toxic to him to do so.

The NFL star went on to state that while he’s not perfect and has made a lot of mistakes, Olivia is “f—ed up too.”

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could,” Danny wrote, even claiming their their intimate life together was “f—ing crazy,” he wrote.

Danny Amendola then went on to reference Olivia Culpo’s recent sighting with Zedd. The pair were seen snuggling and dancing together at Coachella, and it seemed to annoy Danny.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony (sic) little f–ks, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf!” Amendola ended the rant, even tagging Culpo in the post, which he later decided to take down.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia and Danny split back in October after the football player was photographed on the beach getting flirty with Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters.

Culpo was in Australia at the time shooting photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but the couple called it quits due to the cheating speculation.

Sources told Radar Online at the time that Olivia was completely embarrassed by the photos, and was furious with Danny for seemingly going behind her back with another woman.

The couple had dated on and off for about two years before the split, and allegedly found it hard to spend time together due to their busy work schedules.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola by following them on Instagram.