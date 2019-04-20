Suki Waterhouse Flashes Major Sideboob In Latest Racy Post

English model and notable Instagram personality, Suki Waterhouse, posted a revealing new photo on her social media account today sporting a barely-there pink dress. The Daily Mail detailed the new photo of the model which she shared with her 1.4 million followers Friday morning. Suki’s breast was barely contained by the pink dress which also featured a super thigh-high slit.

Suki captioned the photo saying that it was a dress she would have worn in 2002 as she flaunted her super toned physique. The caption was more than appropriate since the dress hailed from Julien Macdonald’s Spring 2002 collection. The Daily Mail noted Julien Macdonald is a favorite designer of Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Lopez and Amber Heard. The ready-to-wear dress features a pink ombre color scheme with plenty of flowing tassels.

The new racy post earned Suki over 32,000 likes and 300 comments from adoring friends and fans.

“OH MY GODDESS WHO ALLOWED YOU TO BE SO PERFECT???” a Suki fan account posted.

“Your body is unreal,” another fan added.

So how does Suki keep that stellar figure? The model spoke with Bazaar in 2017 and was extremely candid about her routine.

“I do really like vigorous exercise and being put through a bit of hell, but I actually don’t agree that you should do too much tough exercise if you want to keep trim. Sometimes I get so into it and I just end up being really hungry, then I eat so much more and the result is that I become really quite muscly,” she admitted.

The model said she knows of plenty of others in her field who pretend not to work out and who claim to avoid diets but subsequently post photos of indulging foods on their Instagram pages. Suki admitted this annoys her since many in the modeling industry are not honest about how they keep their thin physiques. The aspiring actress works hard for her body and is happy to share her successful routine with followers and fans.

Suki also noted she enjoyed boxing over running, a sport which has kept her thin and toned enough to sport such an ambitious dress.

The dress is certain to please Suki’s boyfriend, Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. The two reportedly began dating last June and were most recently spotted out together this January. There has been no news of a split, but it’s been several months since the two were snapped together.

Suki’s celebrity stature rose after she dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 and the pair reportedly split due to their 13-year age gap. The model has also been linked to Darren Aronofsky, James Marsden, Diego Luna, Miles Kane, and Nat Wolff.