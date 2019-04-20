Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Booty In Sexy New Video

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her sexy dance moves in her latest social media post.

On Friday, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself strutting her stuff and flaunting her curvy backside while at the Revolve Festival.

In the clip, the Sports Illustrated model is seen rocking a skimpy white crop top that shows off her ample cleavage as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Kostek also wears a pair of dark, high-waisted pants and a pair of black boots. She completes her look by carrying a black handbag.

Camille has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which fall down her back and over her shoulder. She also sports a bronzed glow and nude lips for the outing.

In the video, the model is seen walking towards the camera in a sexy fashion to the song “I Like It Like That” by Cardi B. When Camille reaches her destination she turns to the side, bends over, and flaunts her backside as she shakes it for the camera while laughing.

Fans who follow Kostek know that she has a motto that reveals that she’s “never not dancing,” as she aims to enjoy life to the fullest, proving it in her latest post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek is known for posting sexy photos and videos of herself to Instagram. However, she also uses the social media app to post about her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s better known to NFL fans.

Loading...

Last month, just weeks after winning yet another Super Bowl, Rob announced his retirement from the NFL, and his fans were devastated. However, Camille had something to say about her beau following the big news.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term “proud girlfriend” to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours and I will continue to root you on in all that you do,” Kostek wrote.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek and her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, by following the model on Instagram.