‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Details Her XXX Experience With A Ghost

Vanderpump Rules sophomore cast member Billie Lee is opening up about a paranormal experience that’s totally NSFW. Billie might have had some out-of-this-world altercations on the hit Bravo reality show this season, but it’s something that happened to her off camera that’s much more scandalous.

Billie appeared on the popular paranormal podcast, Ghosted! and detailed an extremely personal story that involved a sexual encounter between herself and a ghost. According to Hollywood Life, the SUR hostess questioned whether something was in the marijuana she smoked the night before to make her have such a bizarre experience.

“I fell asleep on the couch, and I woke up to… and I think it was weird because it was in my dream, but I woke up to a ghost f***ing me, and I had a w** d****. And it was so real and even when I woke up it was continuing. So it was like this in and out of sleep but like it was this energy and I knew it was a ghost,” Billie admitted. “I couldn’t like see him. But the energy, the vibration of a ghost was f***ing me.”

Billie detailed the whole story to her friends the next day who didn’t necessarily believe the crazy encounter. The reality star then went on to say that she felt like she was being seduced by this mysterious ghost but she wasn’t too upset about it.

“It was really weird, and like creepy. And I feel like I was being seduced by the ghost. But I liked it. It felt good.”

Billie never saw anyone either in her dream state or when she woke up and was adamant that she was engaging in sex with a ghost. She did confirm that the ghost was male, and it only appeared to be a one-time thing. Billie’s one-night-stand with the ghost didn’t come up during Vanderpump Rules Season 7, but the story definitely would have intrigued the self-proclaimed Witches of Weho: Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Kristen Doute.

It’s not unusual for a celebrity to admit an encounter like this, as many stars before Billie have claimed to be involved in sexual encounters with ghosts as well. The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Kesha, Metta World Peace, Lucy Liu, Coco Austin, Bobby Brown, Anna Nicole Smith, Dan Aykroyd, and countless others have detailed their own encounters with ghosts which were pretty R-rated.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.