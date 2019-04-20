Beyonce Reportedly Planning ‘Epic’ 2020 World Tour

The alleged tour would likely kickoff in London.

Following the massive success of Homecoming: The Live Album and the concurrent Netflix documentary, Beyonce allegedly has another surprise in store for her loyal fans.

According to The Daily Mail, the global superstar is planning an “epic” world tour for 2020, set to possibly start in London at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford.

The decision to go forward with a gigantic tour was supported by the hit documentary, which featured a look at the concept and formation of her Coachella performance – her first since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir. The film also followed Beyonce’s fitness journey to get back into performing shape after the birth of the twins and offered a rare look into the guarded singer’s off-stage life.

A source told The Sun that the songstress is already working non-stop on her current project.

“Beyonce is a worker bee – one of the hardest grafters in the industry and she is already planning one of her biggest tours yet for next year.” “She will spend the rest of this year filming during the summer for Lion King and other projects, then taking a lot of downtime with Jay and the children.” “All the while she will be rehearsing, recording and writing new material ahead of her next tour.”

Beyonce’s representatives did not respond to The Daily Mail Online’s or The Sun’s request for comment.

As soon as the Netflix documentary began to stream, Beyonce pulled another bombshell move by dropping Homecoming: The Live Album, which contained her entire Coachella 2018 set and two new bonus tracks.

The singer’s 40-track project consisted of a deluxe album filled with past hits and included new songs “Before I Let Go” and fan-favorite “I Been On.”

These tracks are the first new material released since 2016’s Lemonade album. That’s not including 2018’s Everything Is Love, Beyonce’s joint album with husband Jay-Z, which was released prior to their co-headlining tour.

With the success of Lemonade’s release, Beyonce became the only female solo artist to ever debut at number one with her first six studio albums.

Insiders told The Sun that the chart-topping star and her team are currently occupied with mentoring “exciting new acts” and nurturing her charity Beygood, an umbrella for her various global charity initiatives.

According to a source, this was meant to supposedly be a “year off” for Beyonce. However, while the performer is currently taking time off from touring, she is apparently focused on giving her fans the best show possible for next year.