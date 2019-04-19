Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Reportedly Haven’t Spent Time Together Since The Oscars

Elle reports that Bradly Cooper and Lady Gaga haven’t spent time together since their Oscar performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born that led many to speculate that the two were in love. A source claims that Cooper is busy with his girlfriend Irina Shayk and their two-year-old daughter Lea, which hasn’t left him with much time for Gaga.

“It seems Bradley hasn’t spent any time with Lady Gaga. He has been all about his family.”

The source added that Shayk and Cooper’s relationship is going strong.

“Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family. Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great.”

Back in March, Us Weekly reported that an anonymous source claimed Gaga was having a tougher time than Cooper letting go of her A Star Is Born character.

“Gaga and Bradley have insane chemistry and really got into their roles when filming.”

While the source said Cooper was ready to move on from the project, Gaga reportedly “has a harder time letting go and feels things very deeply.”

But despite their powerful performance, Gaga and Cooper’s relationship was always professional. As The Inquistr reported, Gaga used her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to shoot down rumors that the two were in love. She began by trashing social media and its negative effect on pop culture before addressing the pair’s intense relationship.

“And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

Gaga added that both “Shallow” and A Star Is Born share themes of love and that the two worked hard to make the performance what it was.

According to Gaga, the performance was Cooper’s vision, and she let him take charge of it. She added that performing a love song requires strong chemistry and that the two had to remain connected through the entire performance.

Most recently, Cooper was seen having a romantic stroll with Shayk in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday evening. Although their relationship has been the focus of many rumors this week, the two appeared as happy as ever.

Photos of the couple show Cooper, 44, wearing an orange zip-up hoodie, a white T-shirt, gray jeans, and a two-toned baseball cap, per The Inquisitr. Shayk, 33, wore a tan-colored trench coat with her hair in a low, messy ponytail as she wore hooped earrings.