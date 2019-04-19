Tristan Thompson Allegedly Hooking Up With Multiple Women Following Khloe Kardashian Split

Tristan Thompson has allegedly wasted no time moving on from his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson has been keeping himself busy in the company of many women since his split with Khloe Kardashian earlier this year.

“Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends. He’s been hooking up with other girls, and whenever he’s out, he’s had Instagram models … around him. That’s just the lifestyle that he lives,” an insider tells the outlet.

As many fans will remember, Thompson and Kardashian split back in February after Tristan allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The NBA star’s cheating scandal was the second time in the span of a year that Tristan had been busted cheating on Khloe.

Jordyn told Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook series, Red Table Talk, that Tristan kissed her as she was leaving a party at his home, which caused the split.

Following the scandal, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship. The Inquisitr reports that they came face-to-face again at their daughter True’s first birthday party last weekend.

Following the party, Khloe took to her Instagram stories to post messages about killing people with silence, and that men should treat the women in their lives the same way they would want their daughter to be treated by a partner.

“Tristan is really upset with Khloe right now. He’s taking a lot of her messages on Instagram personally and his feelings are getting hurt,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Tristan came into town expecting them to be able to have some positive interactions and maybe even get some of their issues resolved. But Khloe has been so shut down towards him, although she is cordial and is all for him seeing his daughter,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that Khloe Kardashian gave Tristan Thompson the cold shoulder during the party, and that he was not prepared for the icy welcome he received.

Khloe was said to be polite and cordial to Tristan during the party, but that the basketball player was surprised that Kardashian is still holding a grudge against him. Sources claim that the reality star has never been mad at him for this long before, and that he’s not talking it very well.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s break up during Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.