‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Baby Bump In Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes recently announced to her Instagram fans that she was 5-months-pregnant, which she had kept to herself and closed ones by only sharing older photos of herself. Now that the cat is out of the bag, the model took to the popular social media platform on Friday to share a photo of herself donning a teenie weenie yellow bikini that shows off her pronounced baby bump, adding that she has made it past 21 weeks and that she is expecting a boy.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is standing on a wooden deck poolside while donning a two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top that goes over her shoulders, helping accentuate her busty figure. She teamed with a teeny tiny bottom that sits extra low on the model’s figure, thanks to her baby bump. Hoopes is hooking her thumbs in the bikini bottom, slightly lowering it for the flirtatious shot.

Accessorizing her poolside look, Hoopes has on a pair of mirrored sunglasses by Rad and Refined, as the tag in the post suggests. The 28-year-old model is wearing her light brown hair up in a high ponytail secured with a scrunchie. She is posing with one leg slightly out and she faces the camera.

The post, which Hoopes shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,000 likes and about 100 comments in under an hour of having been posted, suggesting it will still rack up a lot more. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to point out how gorgeous she looks, and to praise her beaming pregnant belly.

“You look so gorgeous! So happy for you!!!” one user wrote.

“Girl you look hot! Congrats!” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently noted, Hoopes is expecting her first child with fiancé Salvatore Palella. She took to Instagram last week to share the good news with her fans by posting a photo of the happy couple as Hoopes holds her Yorkie, Mila, whom Hoopes says is excited to become a big sister. As per her post, she is due in August.

“We are so happy to finally announce baby Palella arriving in August! This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is! It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create,” she expressed in the caption.