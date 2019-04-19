Justin Bieber Slams Fox News’ Laura Ingraham For Controversial Nipsey Hussle Comments

Justin Bieber has declared that Fox News’ Laura Ingraham should be fired for her comments about slain rapper Nipsey Hussle during a recent episode of her show.

“Laura Ingraham, absolutely disgusting what you did on national television,” Bieber wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is… It’s absurd and you should be fired period. ”

As The BBC reports, during a recent episode of her show Ingraham appeared to laugh at Nipsey Hussle and remarked about the fact that he was on a song called F**k Donald Trump with fellow West Coast rapper YG.

“Okay, that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham said about the song during her show on Friday, Variety reports. “The chorus that goes on and on, is that related to lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African Americans?”

The show aired the day after Hussle’s memorial at the Staples Center.

Bieber’s rebuke of Ingraham is hardly the first that she’s received from a celebrity. Recently Chrissy Teigen fired back at the host for deriding her inclusion in the TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list of 2019.

“Corny monster,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? F**k you.”

Chrissy Teigen fires back at Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham after criticism over Time's 100 list https://t.co/AXtuvLSHCH pic.twitter.com/viZKYcMtdG — CNN (@CNN) April 19, 2019

Ingraham also ignited furor when she mocked Parkwood shooting survivor David Hogg for his college acceptance record last year. But Hogg did not take her taunts lying down. He called on his substantial Twitter following to contact Ingraham’s advertisers and demand that they stop supporting the show. According to The Guardian, 11 companies canceled their advertisements.

Ingraham apologized via Twitter before going on a hiatus that was reportedly pre-planned.

“Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA incl[uding] David Hogg. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” she wrote.

As Variety notes, Bieber wasn’t the only person who called for Ingraham to be fired because of her comments about Nipsey Hussle. Rapper The Game said that there would be “consequences” for the disrespect of Husslw’s legacy. West Coast hip-hop legend, Snoop Dogg agreed as did T.I.

Nipsey Hussle was murdered in front of his store, The Marathon, in Los Angeles on March 31. He was 33 years old. Hussle had developed a reputation for community activism over the years and had invested heavily in his community in Crenshaw. Whether Ingraham is aware of this work is unclear.