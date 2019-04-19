Jim Carrey’s Latest Painting Portrays ‘Crooked’ AG William Barr In Red

Actor-artist Jim Carrey revealed his most recent piece of artwork on Twitter Friday, which portrays Attorney General William Barr and doesn’t skimp on the red. Per The Wrap, the piece was unveiled just one day following the release of the redacted version of Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States election.

Carrey also added a caption with his recent political piece that accuses Barr of being the most corrupt attorney general in U.S. history.

The Mueller report revealed that the investigation was unable to establish that President Donald Trump’s campaign was guilty of collusion, and also failed to find Trump himself guilty of obstruction of justice. But it provided a wealth of evidence that Trump repeatedly committed acts that could exert “undue influence” over both investigations.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Mueller report sheds light on “a presidency plagued by paranoia, insecurity and scheming — and of an inner circle gripped by fear of Trump’s spasms.”

For example, Trump repeatedly pressured White House officials and aides to lie about matters pertaining to the investigation, as well as create false records of meetings and events inside the administration. Not only that, but the Washington Post reading of the document claims that Trump urged officials to lie publicly about stories that he knew were true.

Most crooked AG ever – Barr none! pic.twitter.com/58NYy8ndd3 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 19, 2019

Although Mueller doesn’t directly accuse Trump of committing obstruction of justice, his team claims that a Justice Department rule against indicting a current occupant of the Oval Office prevented them from doing so.

“We determined not to apply an approach that could potentially result in a judgment that the President committed crimes.”

But Mueller made it a point to state that the evidence gained from the investigation didn’t clear Trump of obstruction charges.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

The report continued to say that “the facts” available were not sufficient to determine that “no criminal conduct occurred,” and that the report “does not exonerate” Trump.

Mueller’s report also revealed that when Trump heard of the special counsel’s existence, he claimed that it would be “the end of my presidency.”

Before his Barr painting, Carrey released a piece that depicts Trump in bed with his head turned backward and green spewing from his face. The piece channeled the 1973 supernatural horror move The Exorcist and came captioned with a criticism of both Trump and Barr, according to The Wrap.