Kendall Jenner Reportedly Wears 5-Year-Old North West’s Shirt In Sexy New Photo

Kendall Jenner may have raided her 5-year-old niece North West’s closet.

According to E! News, Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a shirt that looks suspiciously like one that North West recently sported, and fans believe that the 23-year-old model may have borrowed the top from Kim Kardashian’s young daughter.

In a recent Instagram photo, Kendall is seen riding a pink bike at the beach as she sports a pair of tight jeans, which show off her long, lean legs. The Victoria’s Secret model has her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail and smiles while wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Jenner also sports a skimpy, pink crop top with spaghetti straps and fluffy feathers around the top. The tiny shirt shows off Kendall’s tiny waist and toned abs, and bears a striking resemblance to a shirt that North recently donned at her dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

It is unclear about whether or not Kendall’s crop top is the exact same Prada tank top that North recently wore, or if the pair just have the same fashion sense. However, Jenner’s shirt seems to be a dead ringer for little North’s ensemble, leaving fans thinking that the model used her young niece as some serious fashion inspiration.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s fashion faux pas may have come after the model and her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, split.

Although Kendall hasn’t confirmed the rumors of a split, Terez Owens claims that she and Ben have called it quits and that Simmons may have already moved on.

“Ben just had another girl at his apartment after the game. She was with him in his apartment playing with Ben’s dog and Ben Just recently followed her too. I guess both of them Moving on already,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Jenner has been busy celebrating her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday, and posting a series of racy photos of herself on social media.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that a completely naked photo of Kendall was posted to her mother Kris Jenner’s Instagram account, while the model herself posted a photo of herself topless and in multiple bikinis to her own social media account.

Fans can get a better glimpse into Kendall Jenner’s personal life by following her on Instagram, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.