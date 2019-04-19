The Quick And Easy Way To Hard-Boil Eggs This Easter Without The Dark Ring

It is all about the technique when it comes to perfectly hard-boiled eggs.

It’s that time of year again when everyone is wanting to hard-boil eggs for Easter. However, the bane of everyone’s Easter is cutting open eggs to find that dark ring between the yolk and the white of the egg. So, is there a way to hard-boil eggs without creating that ring? Of course, there is.

According to Patch, the trick is in the technique used to cook your eggs.

Many people prefer to cook their eggs for a long amount of time in boiling water in order to ensure the eggs are hard-boiled. However, there are two simple techniques that can be used to make sure your eggs are perfect this Easter.

Patch suggests that steaming your eggs over boiling water is the best way to prevent the dark ring inside your hard-boiled eggs. Their instructions involve placing one-half- to one-inch of water into a saucepan and bringing it to the boil. The eggs are then placed into a steamer and put over the top of the boiling water for 12 to 13 minutes, depending on the size of the eggs.

Once the cooking time is up, the eggs need to be placed into cold, or ice-cold water in order to immediately stop the cooking process, as this is what will lead to the dreaded dark ring.

Another technique which helps to eliminate the dark ring inside your hard-boiled eggs involves adding your eggs to cold water before the heating process begins, according to Once Upon A Chef. To achieve perfect hard-boiled eggs this way, the eggs must be placed into cold water and brought to a rolling boil. As soon as this happens, the saucepan containing the eggs needs to be removed from the heat and allowed to sit, covered, in the hot water for 10 minutes.

The eggs are then plunged into cold water in the same manner as the previous technique and allowed to sit in the cold water for a further 10 minutes.

ivabalk / Pixabay

What Causes The Dark Ring Inside Hard-Boiled Eggs?

According to the University of Nebraska, the dark ring inside hard-boiled eggs is caused by a chemical reaction.

“A greenish-gray ring may appear around a hard-cooked egg yolk,” says Mary Torell, the Public Information Officer from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Poultry & Egg Division.

“It’s unsightly but harmless. The ring is caused by a chemical reaction involving sulfur (from the egg white) and iron (from the egg yolk), which naturally react to form ferrous sulfide at the surface of the yolk. The reaction is usually caused by overcooking, but can also be caused by a high amount of iron in the cooking water.”

As well as using these cooking techniques to achieve the perfect hard-boiled eggs this Easter, it is also suggested that older eggs are used in the cooking process in order to ensure easier removal of the shell. In addition, hard-boiled eggs can be safely kept for up to one week in the refrigerator.

So, there you have it, following these techniques should ensure you have perfect hard-boiled eggs at Easter time without the dark ring inside.