‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Nina Agdal Flaunts Bikini Body On Instagram

Nina Agdal is reminiscing about living life on the beach with her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the Danish model took to the popular social media platform to share an envy-inducing photo of herself enjoying the bikini life as she holds a bottle of Pura Still in her raised hand.

In the image in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is rocking a mint-colored two-piece bikini consisting of a bandeau top that hugs the model’s figure, highlighting her cleavage. She teamed the top with a skimpy bottom that sits high on her frame, helping draw attention to her model physique, particularly her insanely toned abs and full hips.

The 27-year-old model is walking through the white sands of an unidentified beach that boasts gorgeous crystal-clear, turquoise waters that almost match her bikini. Agdal is posing with one foot in front of the other, which further accentuates her long, model legs. She has one arm straight up toward the sky while she has the other closer to her head as she holds the bottle of Pura Still, which is a brand of “spiked water.” According to Delish, the product consists of basically water with an ABV of about 4.5 percent — equivalent to a light beer — and promises to get you drunk while keeping you hydrated.

“People are prioritizing their health and wellness more than ever,” Pura Still brand Jessica Stainsby said in a statement, according to Delish. “Pura Still creates an option for consumers who want to enjoy themselves without worrying about carbonation and bloating, calories, or excess sugar. You shouldn’t have to compromise your lifestyle to enjoy a drink.”

The post, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 40,000 likes and over 200 comments within about a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Agdal took to the comments section to point out how gorgeous the model looks, and to share their admiration for her.

“Love those long legs,” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji.

“Looks like a great time,” another one chimed in.

As Fox News pointed out, Agdal was discovered at age 14 in her hometown of Hillerød when Elite Models was scouting for new girls to join their roster and spotted Agdal walking down the street.

“They were like, ‘Do you want to be a model?'” Agdal told Fox News in 2016. “I thought about it but didn’t think too much about it. And then I was like, ‘Let’s just try it.’ That’s how it all started.”