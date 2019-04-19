Olivia Jade Photographed Partying With David Dobrik And Other YouTube Stars, As Parents Enter Not Guilty Plea

The YouTube beauty vlogger makes a cameo in a pal's social media story despite asking for a 'cell phone-free zone.'

Olivia Jade is putting on a happy face despite her potential legal problems. The YouTube star, whose parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, are deeply intertwined in the headline-making college admissions scandal, was videoed partying with a group of pals in California this week.

According to TMZ, Olivia Jade was photographed hanging out at the Studio City home of fellow YouTube star David Dobrik on Thursday night. While Olivia reportedly asked the group to make the get-together a “cell phone-free zone,” another YouTuber, Heath Hussar, apparently took some videos during the party and posted them to his Instagram Story.

In the videos, the group can be seen laughing and talking in Dobrik’s large kitchen. Olivia Jade is clearly seen wearing a black tank top and is smiling as she sits at the kitchen’s island with a group of pals. The video seemingly marks Olivia Jade’s first appearance on Instagram since her parents’ scandal broke more than a month ago. The YouTuber was previously spotted driving in a car with her sister in Los Angeles in late March.

While Olivia Jade hasn’t been very social on social media, an insider told Us Weekly that she has been leaning on her friends in the wake of her parents’ legal nightmare. The source says that Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend, singer Jackson Guthy, in Malibu as she hides from the press and her fans, but that has been posting to her close friends on social media.

“Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle,” the insider revealed.

But Olivia Jade is now out of hiding and hanging out with her YouTube posse, despite not posting to the video site herself.

Olivia Jade boasts nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, but her last video was posted just a few days before her parents’ scandal broke in March. Olivia also hasn’t posted publicly to Instagram since February 28.

A source told People that Olivia “just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand” on YouTube. Olivia Jade’s lucrative YouTube career once included partnerships with TRESemme and Sephora, and she even had a highlighter palette in her name.

The surprising new Olivia Jade sighting comes a few days after her parents,Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, entered a plea for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Fuller House star and her designer husband have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California as fake rowing crew team recruits. Earlier this week, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted of both charges, they could each face up to 40 years in prison.

In addition, The Daily Mail has reported that one of Lori Loughlin’s daughters allegedly received a target letter from the prosecutors of the case to inform her that she is under criminal investigation. It has not been revealed if the letter was sent to Olivia Jade or Isabella.