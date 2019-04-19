Mitt Romney Says He Is ‘Sickened’ By Donald Trump’s Behavior Outlined In Mueller Report

Mitt Romney is weighing in on the Mueller report and taking aim at the president, saying on Friday that he is “sickened” by the behavior of Donald Trump outlined in the report.

The Republican senator from Utah released a statement on Friday afternoon, calling out Trump for the measures the report claimed he took to lie to the American public. The report outlined a number of instances of top White House officials and Trump himself lying to the American public about the nature of the campaign’s contacts with Russia and the progress of the Russia investigation.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Romney had some harsh criticism for the Trump administration, noting that the report painted Trump as dishonest and attempting to thwart the investigation. As the report noted, many top White House officials ignored direct orders from Trump to take action against the Russia investigation, including White House counsel Don McGahn refusing an order to direct the firing of Robert Mueller.

“Reading the report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders,” Romney wrote.

Mitt Romney has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump, dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign, and has also been a target of Trump’s ire on Twitter. The former Republican presidential candidate has taken steps not to align with Trump’s critics on the left, even calling out Democratic-led efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns.

“Going after his tax returns through a legislative action is moronic,” Romney said in an appearance on Meet thePress, via The Hill. Romney noted that an attempt to go through the courts to obtain Trump’s tax returns is unlikely to be successful.

At the same time, Romney criticized Trump for failing to come through on statements that he would be happy to release his tax records.

While Donald Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for the findings of the Mueller report, it does not appear he faces any imminent impeachment hearings. Democratic leaders have been reluctant to push for impeachment, and some are openly speaking out against efforts. As Business Insider reported, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has already said it is “not worthwhile” for Democrats to attempt impeachment proceedings against Trump given that there will be elections in 18 months.