Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Alanna Arrington Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Yellow Swimsuit On Instagram

At just 20-years-old, Alanna Arrington is a rising star in the modeling world, as those who follow her on Instagram will know. On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sultry snapshots of herself rocking a skimpy yellow one-piece swimsuit that puts her curves on full display.

In the post in question, the Iowan beauty is shown lying on her stomach while donning the yellow bathing suit that features a plunging neckline and very low-cut sides that show off quite a bit of cleavage and sideboob, though the pose she is in helps cover herself up. The swimsuit also has a thong bottom and high-leg that accentuates her voluptuous backside, highlighting every curves in her body.

Arrington is lying on a bed covered with white sheets, which contrasts beautifully with the yellow of her suit and honey complexion. The model is wearing her short hair down, allowing her curls to fall freely toward her shoulders. She is wearing a little eyeliner and mascara on her lashes, which makes her hazel eyes pop.

In the first photo, she is piercing the onlooker with a fierce gaze as she rests her head on her hand. In the second, she is holding the same pose but has directed her gaze down toward her own frame.

The photo, shot by Timur Emek, captures natural lighting that peers through from outside, creating interesting shadows and colors that give the snapshot a dreamy quality.

The post, which Arrington shared with her 287,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 60 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, promising to get a lot more as the night progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the rising star took to the comments section to praise her beauty and body, and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“Turns to diamonds,” one user wrote, referring to her caption.

“That is because you are gold yourself. Your world is a mirror reflection of who you are,” another one chimed in, also in reference to her caption.

By 19, Arrington had already walked some of the biggest runways in the world, including Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Etro, Celine, and Diane von Furstenberg, as Paper magazine recently pointed out. In 2016, she walked the Victoria’s Secret show and has since gone on to grace the covers of top magazines, from Elle U.K. to Maxim and Vogue Arabia, the report further added.