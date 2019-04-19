Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage And Washboard Abs In Skimpy White Bra

It’s heating up in Miami — mostly because Jennifer Lopez just arrived.

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been in New York City where she is shooting her upcoming film, Hustlers. While there, the brunette beauty has been showing off her abs in a number of sexy outfits, but now that she’s in Miami, her sexy tradition is continuing. Photos published by The Daily Mail, show the singer heading to Somi Fitness with her daughter, Emme, by her side.

In the images, J.Lo looks nothing short of stunning as she head off to the gym with her body fully on display. The “On The Floor” singer shows off plenty of cleavage in a tiny white sports bra and curve-hugging white, patterned leggings. The 49-year-old’s insanely fit abs are the center of attention in the photo and it’s hard to believe that she is almost in her 50s.

And even though the actress is heading to the gym in these snapshots, she still looks amazing with her dark locks pulled up in a high bun along with big, gold hoop earrings and pink reflective aviator glasses. To accessorize the look, Lopez can be seen carrying an expensive and trendy Birkin bag and also rocking a pair of white tennis shoes to go along with her all-white look.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take the Kids to a Dog Adoption Center in Miami! – https://t.co/wrVUtlChpi — Hip Hot Hollywood (@hiphothollywood) April 19, 2019

And after her outing at the gym, Lopez, her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and their children went to a dog adoption center as they seemed to be in search for a new furry companion. According to the outlet, they ended up leaving the adoption facility empty-handed before they grabbed a bite to eat at P.F. Chang’s.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Jennifer was spotted in the Big Apple as she again headed off to the gym with her sister in yet another sexy outfit. On top, Jennifer could be seen rocking a sexy pink crop top that shows off her enviable and toned abs and on bottom, she sports a pair of multi-colored leggings that show off her toned legs. She also donned a black coat with a fur hood, as well as a pair of aviator sunglasses for the sexy, but sporty look.

Lopez seems to be doing well since cheating rumors put a little bit of a damper on her engagement. As The Inquisitr shared, MLB star Jose Canseco went on a lengthy rant against the newly engaged couple and even accused Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife while he and J.Lo were together. But Lopez has since spoken out against the rumors, and it’s clear to see that she sees no truth in them and is standing by her man.

“It doesn’t matter, I know what the truth is. I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy,” she said in a recent interview.

Hustlers is expected to hit theaters sometime in September.