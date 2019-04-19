‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robyn Lawley Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In Black Bikini

Famous among her fans and followers for her buxom physique and incredible height, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Robyn Lawley recently took to her Instagram page and stunned everyone with a throwback bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the 29-year-old stunner was featured wearing a barely there black bikini with printed borders that allowed her to display an ample amount of cleavage. The model wore her brunette tresses down, accessorized with a delicate pendant and a few bracelets, and applied minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at an exotic beach in Mexico, and Lawley could be seen posing with pink plastic flamingos against the breathtaking backdrop of the sea. In her caption, she informed upcoming models that Sports Illustrated will soon be searching for models for next year’s issue and informed her fans that everyone should apply — irrespective of their body type — because the outlet is awesome at diversity.

Lawley is a big champion of diversity in the modeling industry, and according to an article by The Daily Mail, she was one of the first models to react to Victoria’s Secret’s executive Ed Razek’s derogatory comments about plus-size and transgender models. Lawley first launched a petition to boycott Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 and later added that she is leading the campaign for the sake of her daughter.

Within a few hours of having been posted, Lawley’s photo amassed more than 3,500 likes and various comments, as fans appreciated the model for her sexy body.

“You’re a bombshell,” one fan commented on her picture, while another said that the model has “beautiful, natural breasts.” Another fan said that he loves everything about Lawley because she is beautiful and gorgeous.

While most of the comments were positive in nature, one person did not agree with Lawley’s caption and questioned how SI is awesome with diversity.

“I checked their IG page and it screams loudly of lighter skinned, thin, typical model types. Using one or two larger-bodied women and a few women of color (WOC) does not equal diversity (IMO).”

One female fan, however, said that she will also submit a video to SI to be considered for the contest, adding that she loves the outlet because they represent everyone.

Other fans, per usual, showered Lawley with countless hearts, kiss, fire, and thumbs up emojis to express their admiration for the model.

Earlier this week, Lawley shared a video clip with her fans which was filmed as part of Roli’s new campaign — a design-led music technology start-up based in London. In the video, the model could be seen striking sexy poses while wearing a skin-baring black bodysuit.