‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Backside In Racy New Photo

Haley Kalil isn’t one to hide her assets when it comes to her Instagram presence. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling black-and-white snapshot of herself donning a barely-there thong bottom that puts her booty front and center, leaving little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old swimsuit model is posing with her back and side to the camera as she rocks a black long-sleeved bodysuit with a thong behind that pretty much reveals her whole backside. The tight-fitting one-piece hugs her figure, accentuating every curve she has become famous for showing off.

Kalil — who is married to NFL player Matt Kalil — is standing in front of a white backdrop, which adds contrast to the color of her bodysuit and further highlights her curves that stand out against the white background. The former Miss Minnesota is posing with her left leg slightly in front of her right leg in a way that helps showcase her derriere even more.

The model is looking straight at the camera from over her left shoulder with a playful yet defiant gaze. She has her lips parted in a seductive way as well. Kalil is wearing her red hair in a middle part and down, as its perfectly straight strands cascade down onto her back and over her shoulder.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 252,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 160 comments within about a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and express how they feel about her steamy post.

“It doesn’t get any better than that!!!” one user wrote, paired with red hearts, fire, kisses and heart eyes emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” another one chimed in.

Despite her growing success, Kalil had no modeling experience before 2018 when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that she, along with former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek, were the winners of the first-ever #SISwimSearch, which made them official rookies for the 2019 edition, as Fox News pointed out. One of Kalil’s biggest fans is her husband, the offensive tackle for the Houston Texans, she said.

“My husband is an incredible human being because when he married me, I was working in an immunology lab,” she explained, according to Fox News. “So, my life has completely shifted from being this little nerd that would go into the lab every day… That man has been by me through all of it… He’s the greatest, and I don’t think I could have done any of this without him.”