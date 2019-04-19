Lizzo’s ‘Cuz I Love You’ Peaks As The No.1 Album In The U.S.

Singer Lizzo’s third studio album, Cuz I Love You, is getting plenty of shine on its opening day.

The album, which was released on Friday via Atlantic Records, peaked at No. 1 as the top album in the United States. The album beat Beyonce’s Homecoming live album, which has been carrying the number one spot since it released on Wednesday. Hours before announcing that the album’s success via Instagram, Lizzo posted a screenshot from Apple Music which showed that the album was at No. 2, with Homecoming still reigning supreme at the time.

“I HAVE GOOSEBUMPS,” the “Juice” singer captioned. “IS THIS REAL? PINCH ME B—H… MY ALBUM IS OUT AND IM SITTING NEXT TO BEYONCÉ ON THE CHARTS! #CUZILOVEYOU NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE.”

Once the album made it to No. 1, however, the artist stated that she was “floored” on Instagram by the success of her project. Lizzo was met with more than 60,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments from her fans congratulating her on the feat.

“Mama look at us we number one,” one follower wrote.

“This is your moment to shine,” another follower chimed.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, posed nude on Instagram to recreate her album cover on Thursday. The singer mentioned in her caption that she has been working on Cuz I Love You for three years and was excited to finally get to the point of sharing her music with the world.

E! News reports that while the album isn’t Lizzo’s first, it is the first time she has received backing from a major label. The singer, who has been on the music scene for several years, she is just now becoming a household name and attracting a new fan base.

“[People] will be like, ‘Lizzo’s my favorite new artist…why am I late for the Lizzo train?'” she told Teen Vogue last year. “You’re late, honey, but it’s not your fault. You’re late because I’m just at the back of the shelf. But I’m glad you’re here because you worked to find this.”

While the star has been known for pushing barriers in the body positivity movement, she admitted that she didn’t want to be a soulful singer at first because of her weight. She said the industry tries to put “big black girls” as the “belters” and she wanted to shy away from that and initially opted to rap. She said, however, that she’s prepared to show off her singing, dancing, and rapping skills with the world as her career expands.

Lizzo is set to hit the stage this weekend at Coachella for an encore performance, according to E! News.