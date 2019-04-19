Josephine Skriver Flaunts Cleavage In Leopard Print Bikini On Instagram

Josephine Skriver is enjoying what looks like a great start to the second Coachella festival weekend. The Victoria’s Secret model has been sharing several bikini photos as of late, with her newest Instagram update showing her rocking a leopard print ensemble. The top had a classic cut with a low scoop neck. She smiled with her eyes closed as she placed her right hand on the side of her head.

The supermodel has plenty to be excited about in recent days, as she enjoyed a surprise birthday celebration yesterday. Josephine looked super happy — and appeared to be mid-laugh — in a recent Instagram photo. The main focal point of the photo was a tabletop firework that was going off. She was spotted sitting down at the table, and appeared to be wearing a white tank top and a dark jacket over a white camisole. Her birthday was on April 14, and she turned 26.

Prior to heading to Coachella, the model was spotted in the West Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles. She shared a photo of her outfit during an outing, which showed her looking fit in a pair of small black biking shorts. Skriver completed the outfit with a white crop top, black leather jacket, and a cross-body bag. She accessorized with a belt that mimicked a plane seat buckle, along with drop earrings. Her fans responded positively to the Instagram update, with over 173,000 people liking it in very short order.

The model is best known for her status as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. The 2018 VS fashion show was the sixth time she walked the runway for the brand. She opened up to Harper’s Bazaar Australia about her favorite moments with Victoria’s Secret thus far.

“Honestly, there’s been so many. It was so epic getting my angel wings. I think the first time I really put them on at my first show, I had such a blast. That memory will always stick with me.”

“I think it must have been my first holiday shoot — it was such an epic moment. We got to walk through and shoot in this massive castle, it was magical,” Josephine recalled, describing her favorite photoshoot.

Skriver also shared her beauty secrets for maintaining great skin.

“Water, water, water, water. Five to eight bottles a day. Honestly nothing beats it.”

The model obviously knows what she’s talking about, as she looks amazing in all of her social media photos. Josephine doesn’t overdo it with makeup either, with most of her personal photos showing her glowing with a touch of color on her eyes — and not much else.