Jenna Johnson Poses In A Strapless Bikini On Honeymoon

Newlywed Jenna Johnson is flaunting her stunning body on her and Val Chmerkovskiy’s beach honeymoon.

The Dancing with the Stars dancer was photographed by her husband on Friday and was all smiles as she posed for the photo. In the photo, Jenna is wearing a gray, strapless two-piece bikini with her dark, wet hair pushed back and a bare face. In his lengthy caption, Val shared with his 1 million Instagram followers that he had to show off the photo of his bride, even if it’s not something she would typically share with the public. Val also gushed over Jenna, saying how “proud” he was of her and to be her husband. The dancer also referred to her as a “beautiful soul,” who “exemplifies purity and class while not trying to be perfect.” The Instagram photo received more than 18,000 likes from Val’s fans.

The Dance with Me creator made sure his new wife wasn’t the only one baring it all on Instagram. On Thursday, Val showed off his killer abs while relaxing on a swing near the water. In the post, Val is reflecting on the changes in his life and asks his followers how they felt when they first got married as he sported his wedding band.

“I’m married and it feels incredible. I feel more grounded more focused more empowered,” he wrote in his caption.

While Jenna didn’t repost Val’s image of her, she did discreetly show off her bikini body while showing herself from behind and wearing a large hat inscribed “Mrs. Chmerkovskiy.” According to Entertainment Tonight, the DWTS duo tied the knot on Saturday, April 13, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palas Verdes, California. Family and friends reportedly attended the couple’s nuptials. The couple was also joined by current DWTS pros Emma Slater with her husband Sasha Farber and Witney Carson. Former contestants Laurie Hernandez, Normani Kordei, and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, who was joined by his girlfriend, Kendall Long, attended the event as well.

Jenna reportedly wore a fitted white Vera Wang dress when she said “I do” to Val. The dress was the bride’s first choice when she appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress. The dancer reportedly bought the dress from the famous Kleinfeld bridal shop. Her sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, told the outlet that the gown was perfect for the new bride’s special day. She reportedly said that Jenna looked “like a beautiful princess, model, glamorous, goddess” in the gown she chose.