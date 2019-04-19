Model Natalie Gauvreau Goes Topless In Pigtails Instagram Snap

Contrary to popular opinion, Natalie Gauvreau does own clothing. She just tends not to show it.

On April 19, the Canadian model updated her Instagram. The topless snap shows Gauvreau looking playfully into the camera. Likewise playful are braided pigtails. They appear to come in handy – Natalie’s modesty is just about covered by her light blonde hair. Wearing nothing but red and white panties, the photo is showcasing Gauvreau’s slender waist, tan skin, and ample cleavage.

“Sexy Nat G” is this girl’s self-chosen moniker. Given comments on her posts, it would seem that Natalie’s 3.7 million followers agree. Her Instagram bio links to her website. While the site has a gallery and posters for sale, it likely receives less traffic than Gauvreau’s social media. Fans seem hooked on Natalie’s regular updates, and they definitely seem keen on today’s one. A male fan appearing to be named Andy left the following comment.

“@nataliesng by far the hottest pic yet”

Another fan called Natalie the “most beautiful woman” they’d ever seen.

Today’s post comes with a Laguna Beach, California, geo-tag. The caption confirms that Natalie is “back” in the state of California. Given that Natalie posted from Texas just three days ago, this blonde bombshell appears quite the traveler.

Gauvreau’s pigtail update managed to rack up over 75,000 likes within five hours of being posted. It also channels the “hair bra” trend – Maxim has called this the “hottest new way to cover up on Instagram.” While covering up doesn’t seem to rank highly on Natalie’s agenda, she does appear skilled in the “hair bra” department. Fellow model Lindsey Pelas is also a fan, having directly used the term in her captions.

Prominent cleavage isn’t the only thing Gauvreau has to flaunt, though. With a peachy posterior, all-round curves, and solid muscles, this model comes as a full package. She also comes with an appetite. Earlier this week, Natalie posted a picture of herself at what appeared to be a restaurant table. While her camouflage-clad cleavage took center stage, the feast of ribs, mac and cheese, and side appetizers left no room for doubt – Natalie loves her food.

The post even threw slight shade at Michelin-starred restaurants. Gauvreau is a barbecue lover. Her Instagram likewise suggests a love of pizza. Pancakes have also featured with a cheeky caption. “We all deserve morning sex and pancakes,” Natalie wrote.

Today brings no pancakes, pizza, or pasta. This playful blonde is sending her fans a treat via her physique alone (and they seem more than satisfied).